Ft. Worth Police Who Fatally Shot Atatiana Jefferson Has Been Arrested and Charged With Murder.

Early Saturday, Ft. Worth Police accidentally shot a woman inside of her own home.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was innocently killed in a bedroom as she was watching after her nephew , according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Fort Worth police said they responded to an “open structure” call around 2:25 a.m. near the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue, east of Interstate 35W.

According to WFAA Body-camera footage it shows the officer, Aaron Dean standing outside the front door of the home before walking around the side of the house and opening a gate to the backyard.

Dean was said to be in the backyard when he yelled before firing through the window and killing Atatiana in front of her nephew.

Members of the community gathered yesterday evening to protest for justice to yet another murder in DFW by a police officer.

Officials said the Dean shot through the window “perceiving a threat”.

Monday evening, 2 days after the shooting Ft. Worth police officer Aaron Dean was arrested and charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson.

His bond is currently set at 200,000.

