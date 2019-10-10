CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

It’s World Mental Health Day, and believe it or not, some of our favorite stars are battling the taboo issue. In some ways, it’s a great thing, because mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. But as a culture, we still have a long way to transform the negative connotations around it. Fortunately, some stars use their platform to shine light on mental illness, which in turn helps shift the conversation and help us move forward with the solutions.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, check out these celebs who’ve openly spoken out about their mental health issues. Thank the God for them.

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 3 days ago
10.10.19
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 3 days ago
10.10.19
Prince Harry Shares A Powerful Message For #WorldMentalHealthDay…
 4 days ago
10.10.19
Ice-T Joins Criticism Of ‘New Jack City’ Sequel…
 4 days ago
10.10.19
15 items
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers…
 5 days ago
10.08.19
Oh No! $750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From…
 5 days ago
10.09.19
What’s Fall’s Best Accessory? Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Journal
 5 days ago
10.09.19
JT Of City Girls To Drop ‘First Day…
 5 days ago
10.08.19
Will Smith Reveals Lebron James Always Mentions Fresh…
 5 days ago
10.09.19
Everything We Can Expect From Tyler Perry’s Groundbreaking…
 5 days ago
10.09.19
Wesley Snipes Wants Nothing to Do with the…
 6 days ago
10.08.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…
 6 days ago
10.08.19
TRIED IT: Pear Nova Launches A 10-Free Gel…
 6 days ago
10.08.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Brittany B Tried It When She…
 6 days ago
10.08.19
Lizzo Shares Rare Houston Stories, Highs & Lows…
 6 days ago
10.08.19
R. Kelly Accused Of Hiding Money In Childhood…
 7 days ago
10.07.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close