CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

What To Do When You Don’t Want To Consume Fast Fashion, But Your Pockets Can’t Afford Designer

Smiling woman holding shopping bag indoors

Source: 4×6 / Getty

In the words of Kanye West, you may be “rocking Forever 21 buy ya just turned 30.” If you’re feeling it’s time to upgrade the quality of your clothes, but your pockets are preventing you from heading into the upper echelon of the clothing, then you will want to continue reading. As sustainability becomes more of a hot topic and people are trying to make choices better for the environment, reducing (or completely stopping) your fast fashion shopping, is at the top of the list.

Unfortunately, sustainable shopping is honestly, more expensive upfront (and less expensive in the long run). I explain to people that there is truly nothing that costs $5.00. If an item is cheap, someone is paying for it. It may be the individual who made it (lack of fair wages or working conditions) or it may be in the form of the fabric choice (polyester is one of the worst fabrics for the environment as they are made from petrochemicals and non-biodegradable). If you’re on a budget or of lower socio-economic status, you may think that sustainable shopping is not for you.

This is not true!

There are many options to help you stay on trend and think first about the environment. Keep reading for tips.

What To Do When You Don’t Want To Consume Fast Fashion, But Your Pockets Can’t Afford Designer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 23 hours ago
10.10.19
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 1 day ago
10.10.19
Prince Harry Shares A Powerful Message For #WorldMentalHealthDay…
 1 day ago
10.10.19
Ice-T Joins Criticism Of ‘New Jack City’ Sequel…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
15 items
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers…
 3 days ago
10.08.19
Oh No! $750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
What’s Fall’s Best Accessory? Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Journal
 3 days ago
10.09.19
JT Of City Girls To Drop ‘First Day…
 3 days ago
10.08.19
Will Smith Reveals Lebron James Always Mentions Fresh…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Everything We Can Expect From Tyler Perry’s Groundbreaking…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Wesley Snipes Wants Nothing to Do with the…
 3 days ago
10.08.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…
 3 days ago
10.08.19
TRIED IT: Pear Nova Launches A 10-Free Gel…
 3 days ago
10.08.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Brittany B Tried It When She…
 4 days ago
10.08.19
Lizzo Shares Rare Houston Stories, Highs & Lows…
 4 days ago
10.08.19
R. Kelly Accused Of Hiding Money In Childhood…
 4 days ago
10.07.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close