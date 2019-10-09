Antonio Brown Makes a Plea for Patriots to Bring Him Back

Antonio Brown should perhaps take some lessons on not burning bridges. He has seemingly destroyed every bridge he ever established in the NFL.

Following his release from the New England Patriots after week 2 of the NFL season, and a strange situation where he appeared to threaten the woman who is currently accusing him of sexual assault, AB took to Twitter to announce that he was done with the NFL — and also blasted a few names on the way out.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

He also called out Patriots owner Robert Kraft, referring back to his case in Florida for soliciting sexual acts while attending a massage parlor. The now-deleted tweet read, “Kraft got caught in the parlor, AB speculations fired different strokes, different folks, clearly.”

Brown recently filed an NFL record nine grievances in an effort to recoup all of the money he lost from firings and fines.

During his live rant — or “talk,” as he called it —he notes that the Patriots still have to pay him, so they might as well let him earn it. It’s not clear if he is saying the Patriots owe him money from the contract he signed or if he thinks they are going to owe him money via the grievances that were filed. That has not been deciphered yet.

Thus far, neither team has paid AB as they wait for the NFL to conclude their investigation into sexual assault allegations filed against him.

Jeff Howe, beat reporter for the New England Patriots, says it’s incredibly unlikely Brown ever comes back to New England to play for the Patriots.

Based on everything I heard the day the Patriots released Antonio Brown, there’s absolutely no chance of a reunion. It would require an organizational heel turn unlike one I’ve ever seen before. https://t.co/oLrkuZzG5M — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 9, 2019

