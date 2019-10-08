CLOSE
T.I. Drops His List For Atlanta’s Rap Mount Rushmore And It Might Surprise You [Exclusive Video]

Atlanta Hip Hop Legend T.I. stopped by Studio One ATL to give us the scoop on his new Netflix show Rhythm & Flow, which hits Netflix October 9th. During the interview we asked T.I.P. if he had to create a Mount Rushmore of Atlanta Hip Hop, who’s face would grace the statue and his list was interesting to say the least.  Check out the interview below..

RELATED: Coon Hunting: MAGA Mascot Candace Owens Gets Fried By T.I. At REVOLT Summit

Also don’t Miss Rhythm & Flow on Netflix. In this music competition show, which starts October 9th, judges Tip “T.I.” Harris, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper hit the streets to find the next rap superstar.

RELATED: T.I. ft. Teyana Taylor “You (Be There),” Alicia Keys ft. Miguel “Show Me Love” & More

