Three Suspects Identified In The Murder of Joshua Brown, A witness in The Amber Guyer Murder Trial

According to Dallas Police Department, three suspects have been identified in the murder of Joshua Brown, a witness in the recent Amber Guyer murder trial.

Ironically two days after testifying on the witness stand, Brown was ambushed and killed in a parking lot of his apartment complex.

A civil rights lawyer in the Amber Guyer trial lee Meritt voiced that DPD let a third party investigate the trial under the circumstances.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I’m glad that DPD believes they have the suspects in the Brown killing identified. All I ask is that they have another law enforcement agency take over to make sure all the bases are covered due to the circumstances in this case.</p>— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MeritLaw/status/1181700755448893440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 8, 2019</a></blockquote>

One other suspect has not been arrested yet. DPD were originally searching for Michael Mitchell, 32, Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, and 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell. Jacquerious Mitchell is currently hospitalized and already in police custody. Michael Mitchell, was arrested in Marksville, La., according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the ongoing investigation by DPD, suspects were traveling from Louisiana with the intention to buy marijuana from Brown.

The men got into an altercation, and Brown shot Jacquerious Mitchell in the chest, police said. Green then shot Brown. Jacquerious Mitchell told police he heard two gunshots.

All three men face a capital murder charge, police said. Authorities have issued arrest warrants for the men.

Investigators found 12 pounds of marijuana and about $4,000 in cash in Brown’s apartment during a search, officials said.

Authorities have gone to two houses in Louisiana searching for the suspects, an official said.

When the news spread to the public, many organizations and people were suspicious of the murder of brown because he had just testified in the Amber Guyer trial and brown was shot in the chest and mouth.

The State knew Joshua Brown didn't want to testify due to concerns for his safety. He flew to California when the trial began. They threatened him with jail if he didn't return. He went straight from the airport to the court. Dallas County has a duty to protect him. They failed.

Dallas police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or via email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

Nationally known civil rights activist Shaun King tweeted that a $100,000 reward is now being offered in Brown’s death.

