As previously mentioned, New Jack City would be receiving a reboot, which is scheduled to be headed by Malcolm Mays, the writer and director of Snowfall.

According to recent reports, however, Wesley Snipes wants absolutely nothing to do with the reboot. During his press run for Dolemite Is My Name, he expressed his belief that some things from the past should just stay in the past.

“I’m not associated with it,” he told Shadow and Act. “I’ve got nothing to do with it at all. I think some things should be left alone.”

The premise behind the New Jack City movie was the drug culture that surrounded America during its’ original release in 1991. Sniped believes times and things have changed, and a movie centered around drug dealing culture might not hit with viewers the way it did, which would thereby ruin the integrity of the movie.

“I don’t particularly like the idea of recreating the drug culture. For what?” he said. “I don’t know. They actually talked to me about doing it and I told them no. If I had a dime for every time I’ve said no! It’s a done deal. It’s a wrap.”

While Wesley has said he doesn’t think there should be another New Jack City, he clearly doesn’t feel the same about Coming to America. It has already been confirmed that Wesley will be a part of the sequel to the movie, which is slated to drop in December 2020.

Meanwhile, here is a preview of his Netflix movie, Dolemite Is My Name, which is dropping October 25:

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

| an oral history | coming to @netflix OCT 25th! #DolemiteIsMyName pic.twitter.com/jhRHLJ3REK — WS (@wesleysnipes) September 12, 2019

Wesley Snipes Wants Nothing to Do with the ‘New Jack City’ Remake was originally published on cassiuslife.com

