CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To Pay For Venue, Fianceé Convinces Him To Turn Himself In

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage.

A Texas man was charged with aggravated robbery after sheriff’s say he robbed a nearby bank in order to pay for his wedding ring and the wedding venue. The crazier part? He robbed the bank the day before his wedding AND the bank is 500 feet away from a nearby police station!

Heath Bumpous of Houston County, which is north of Houston, was arrested two hours after he robbed the Citizens State Bank in Groveton, Texas.

“He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he didn’t have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said in a video posted to Facebook.

After Bumpous waked into the bank demanding money and made off with an undisclosed amount, Trinity County sheriffs posted bank surveillance footage on Facebook. Guess who recognized the robber?

His fiancée.

She convinced Bumpous to turn himself into officials in Houston County where he confessed to the robbery during questioning.

Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To Pay For Venue, Fianceé Convinces Him To Turn Himself In  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…
 2 hours ago
10.08.19
TRIED IT: Pear Nova Launches A 10-Free Gel…
 4 hours ago
10.08.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Brittany B Tried It When She…
 14 hours ago
10.08.19
Lizzo Shares Rare Houston Stories, Highs & Lows…
 22 hours ago
10.08.19
R. Kelly Accused Of Hiding Money In Childhood…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
9 items
Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Morgan State University Receives $500K Grant From National…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Ryan Coogler And His Wife To Collaborate On…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Entrepreneurs Join Forces To Create The Nation’s Largest…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
44 items
Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
20 items
Freddy, Jason & Pennywise, Oh My! 20 Scary…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Doctor Opens First Black Woman-Owned Veterinary Clinic In…
 3 days ago
10.07.19
Entrepreneur Creates ‘Raising Black Millionaires’ Flashcards To Teach…
 3 days ago
10.07.19
RIP Steve Jobs: Watch The Apple Icon Predict…
 3 days ago
10.07.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close