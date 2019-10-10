97.9 The Beat Featured Artist: Mike G Gold Mouth Dawg

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Name: Mike G Gold Mouth Dawg
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Title of Song: Woa Woa Remix featuring Foxx Amill
YouTube Video (Explicit Content):
Social Media: Follow the artist on:
- Instagram @Mikeg_Goldmouthdawg
- Facebook Mike G Goldmouthdawg
- Twitter @Mikeg_gmd
Booking Email: mikeg.gmd@gmail.com
Stream/Download Music On:
The Latest:
