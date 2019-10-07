CLOSE
R. Kelly Accused Of Hiding Money In Childhood Friend’s Bank Account

Judge won't increase bond for R. Kelly or give $100,000 back to woman who posted his bail

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

According to The Blast, R. Kelly is being accused by prosecutors of hiding a boatload of cash in his childhood friend’s bank accounts.

Court documents show that prosecutors believe the R&B singer is flat out lying about being broke and that he has been diverting his music royalty payments to a third party.

Prosecutors state:

“The defendant’s contention that he has “almost no financial resources” is also misleading. In fact, the defendant continues to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in connection with royalties he is owed for his music.

The government’s investigation has revealed that earlier this year, the defendant re-directed those royalties to the bank account of a childhood friend. Regardless of where those funds are being held, however, they belong to the defendant and, at any time, the defendant can redirect those funds – and future royalty proceeds earned – to an account in his name.”

If true, things could get even uglier for Kelly as he sits in jail already facing a slew of other charges.

We all know about the accusations of sexual assault against singer R. Kelly but do we know the timeline of how and when it happened? Take a look to learn more.

R. Kelly Accused Of Hiding Money In Childhood Friend’s Bank Account  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

