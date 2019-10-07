LaVar Ball Responds To Embezzlement Claims From Ex-Business Partner

According to several reports, Lavar Ball has been accused of embezzling $2.5 million from the Big Baller Brand. The accusation itself comes from an untrustworthy source in Alan Foster, Lavar’s former Big Baller Brand business partner who is currently under investigation for stealing about $1 million from the brand. Many can argue that Lavar Ball became a household name off the back of his children’s talent. It could even be argued that he’s paved a more difficult road for Lonzo Ball in particular, creating unreasonable pressure for the young point guard. All of that may be true, but it does not mean that Lavar Ball would steal from his own children.

According to CBS Sports, Alan Foster is suing LaVar Ball for allegedly embezzling over $2.5 million and exploiting his own children for personal gain, according to legal documents that were obtained by The Blast. Foster claims that Ball used funds from Big Baller Brand and Ball Sports Group to fund “his own extravagant lifestyle.”

“In early 2016, in furtherance of LaVar’s intense desire to share in, or rise above, the glory and spotlight of his sons, LaVar approached Alan and asked for his business guidance on how to monopolize and gain fortune and fame from the names and likenesses of his three sons,” the legal documents state. “In response, Alan suggested that the two men brand the ‘Ball’ family name in order to create a basketball and entertainment-related businesses. LaVar loved Alan’s idea and wanted to make sure that he was the biggest star in the family, notwithstanding the fact that he was broke, had no savings, poor credit and zero business acumen.”

Foster’s countersuit comes after Lavar Ball sued him for damages of about $2 million dollars and conspiring to embezzle millions of dollars and then divert those funds for his personal use, including to acquire assets in Ethiopia.

Ball has since responded to the claims by releasing a statement via TMZ that read in part,”Alan Foster’s claims are not only unfounded and devoid of any truth, but are an egregious attempt to turn the attention away from the millions of dollars that he embezzled from the Ball Family and the Ball Family Business. Not only will LaVar Ball and his family continue to vigorously pursue their civil action against Foster seeking civil damages, but will also continue to cooperate with law enforcement in order to seek justice for his egregious actions.”

