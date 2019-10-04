CLOSE
Ryan Coogler Set to Produce ‘Bitter Root’ Comic Series Adaption

Coogler has been very busy as of late.

50th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

According to Deadline, Ryan Coogler will be producing the new comic book series adaption titled Bitter Root. Zinzi Evans and Sev Ohanian will join forces with Coogler to make up the team that will be responsible for the development of the screenplay.

Bitter Root — originated by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Green — was rated as one of the comics in 2018, according to Polygon. The series is about a society where hate is cultivated by fear of the unknown or unfamiliar that literally makes people become monsters. Those monsters are the foes of the Sangerye family, who are Black amid the Harlem Renaissance. The family is known for their extravagant adventures and protectors those who are truly innocent.

The series has the potential to make an incredibly unique film with a storyline that hasn’t been seen before. Coogler — who has worked on Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther — is more than qualified to head this project make sure it goes in a direction that is both compelling and true to its’ original identity.

Coogler has been very busy as of late. This summer, he began working on the Lebron James-led Space Jam 2. He is also writing and directing Black Panther 2, which is slated for release in 2022.

Zinzi Evans, Coogler’s wife, has began to become very active in producing and working with him on his films. This also isn’t Coogler’s first time working with Ohanian; they were both co-producers for Fruitvale Station.

