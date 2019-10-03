CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

US Federal Judge Blocks Georgia Abortion Law

Supreme Court Issues Opinions On Redistricting And Racial Bias In Jury Selection

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

According to reporting in the New York Times, a federal judge blocked Gov. Brian Kemp’s controversial Abortion Law, which would have banned abortions as early as six weeks. The law would have gone into affect in January 2020, but the temporary block puts a snag in Republicans plans to change the landscape of abortion in America. Similar southern states have also blocked laws that banned early stage abortions.

Judge Steve C. Jones of United States District Court in Atlanta said the law,”probably ran afoul of women’s right to an abortion, which he said was guaranteed by the Constitution until about 24 weeks into pregnancy.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

______

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

US Federal Judge Blocks Georgia Abortion Law  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
#BlackGirlMagic: Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix Breaks Usain Bolt’s…
 3 hours ago
10.03.19
Man Convicted Of Killing Toya Wright’s Brothers Sentenced…
 1 day ago
10.03.19
‘When They See Us’ Actress Isis King Altered…
 1 day ago
10.03.19
Damn, Desna! ‘Claws’ Renewed For Fourth & Final…
 1 day ago
10.03.19
Tyler Perry On Forgiving His Abusive Father: “I…
 1 day ago
10.03.19
It’s Lit!: Jordan Peele Lands Five-Year Exclusive Production…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Lupita Nyong’o To Explore History Of All-Women African…
 4 days ago
09.30.19
Hampton University Welcomes Students Displaced By Hurricane Dorian
 5 days ago
09.30.19
Sony & Disney/Marvel Strike A Deal, Spider-Man To…
 6 days ago
09.28.19
Here’s How Lil Wayne Changed The Game Of…
 6 days ago
09.28.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 6 days ago
09.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close