CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 5, Clarissa Brooks On Speaking Truth To Power, Colorism & Decolonizing Her Mind

SpeakHER Podcast, Season 3, Episode 5

Source: iOne Creative Services 

In January, respected journalist Clarissa Brooks found herself in the crossfire of criticism after she publicly called out activist Shaun King over alleged misappropriated fundraising. King has since apologized to Brooks after threatening legal action against her. In the time following Brooks has since moved on, but still fights to maintain the same reverence for her passions which include organizing, activism and navigating the world as a queer Black woman.

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 5, Clarissa Brooks On Speaking Truth To Power, Colorism & Decolonizing Her Mind  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Man Convicted Of Killing Toya Wright’s Brothers Sentenced…
 22 hours ago
10.03.19
Damn, Desna! ‘Claws’ Renewed For Fourth & Final…
 1 day ago
10.03.19
Tyler Perry On Forgiving His Abusive Father: “I…
 1 day ago
10.03.19
It’s Lit!: Jordan Peele Lands Five-Year Exclusive Production…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Lupita Nyong’o To Explore History Of All-Women African…
 4 days ago
09.30.19
Hampton University Welcomes Students Displaced By Hurricane Dorian
 5 days ago
09.30.19
Sony & Disney/Marvel Strike A Deal, Spider-Man To…
 6 days ago
09.28.19
Here’s How Lil Wayne Changed The Game Of…
 6 days ago
09.28.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 6 days ago
09.28.19
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 7 days ago
09.26.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia…
 1 week ago
09.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close