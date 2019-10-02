Join 97.9 The Beat At The 2019 Susan G Komen Dallas Race for the Cure® On October 26th!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and 97.9 The Beat would love for you to join us at the 2019 Susan G Komen Dallas Race for the Cure® On October 26th! Breast cancer awareness is very important to us because many of our employees have loved ones who are survivors and loved one that lost their battle with breast cancer. Please click this link for more information about the event http://www.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=7862&pg=entry.
6:00 AM – Race Site Opens/Registration/Hope Village Breakfast
7:45 AM – Proceed to Start Line
8:00 AM – 1K/5K Fun Run/Walk and Timed 5K Begins
9:15-9:45 AM – Survivor March/Taylor Pace Orchestra/Awards Presentation
NorthPark Center
8687 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75225
YOUR FUNDRAISING IS HELPING US SAVE LIVES EVERY DAY
