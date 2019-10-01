CLOSE
R. Kelly Has Reportedly Been Dealing with Health Issues in Jail

He's also unable to visit with both of his girlfriends simultaneously.

Judge won't increase bond for R. Kelly or give $100,000 back to woman who posted his bail

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly has now been behind bars for 3 months after being arrested on federal sex crime charges in Chicago in July and facing similar charges in Minnesota and New York. TMZ reports that he has not been doing very well during his time in jail. He has a detailed a varying number of medical issues during his incarceration in legal documents.

Steve Greenberg, who serves as R. Kelly’s lawyer has stated this his client has not been receiving enough medical attention during his time in jail. He also says his confinement is stifling. Among the problems Kelly listed experiencing in prison are anxiety, numbness in his hands, and an untreated hernia. Greenberg has also said he believes Kelly is not a flight risk, and should be allowed to be home to take care of himself while he awaits trial.

Aside from health issues, Greenberg told TMZ that Azriel Clary, R.Kelly’s girlfriend is currently on the waiting list to visit him in jail.

“Although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he’s required to switch,” Greenberg elaborated. Jocelyn Savage, the other lady, will have to wait her turn to visit Kelly in jail.

He is facing two charges for engaging in prostitution with someone under 18 and agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact in the state.

 

R. Kelly Has Reportedly Been Dealing with Health Issues in Jail was originally published on cassiuslife.com

