America Done Right: Memphis Students Cancel ‘King’ & ‘Queen’ Titles In Favor Of ‘Homecoming Royalty’ — Here’s Who Won

Out of all the crazy things Kanye West has said over the years, he was pretty spot on about reminding folks to “Listen To The Kids, Bro.”

The youth seem to always have it right when it comes to the moral and ethics of life. A lot of the hate that we see amongst young people has been taught. People aren’t born racist or homophobic; they’re usually just a product of ignorance.

One Memphis high school took a huge step in pushing the narrative forward regarding gender equality after crowning their first ever gender neutral homecoming royal. On Friday, Brandon Allen accepted the title of “Homecoming Royalty” rocking a floor-length, glittering dress as he basked in his win in the middle of the football field.

Principal Carrye Holland told CNN,

“It’s the students’ choice of who they want to support as homecoming royalty. I’m exceedingly proud to be the principal of our amazing school. WSHS loves and supports everyone regardless of who they are or what they believe.”

Of course, with steps forward comes of slew of ignorance and hate.

But that hasn’t stopped the Memphis community, and folks around the globe, from supporting Brandon’s crowning. Joris M. Ray, superintendent of Shelby County Schools, told CNN

“The District is committed to ensuring a positive and respectful school environment where everyone is treated with dignity.

Homecoming queen and king is a tradition based 100 percent on student votes. As Superintendent, I support student voice and expression.”

*Three Snaps*! Congrats, Brandon!

America Done Right: Memphis Students Cancel ‘King’ & ‘Queen’ Titles In Favor Of ‘Homecoming Royalty’ — Here’s Who Won was originally published on globalgrind.com

