CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53

Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Hold up, blow the whistle! Too Short revealed to TMZ that at age 53, he’s still capable of shocking the game and he did just that: he’s a first-time father!

Short, real name Todd Shaw is the proud father of a baby girl, Yanni Shaw with on-again, off-again girlfriend Sue Ivey.

How tightly under wraps has the Oakland legend kept the news of him being a father? Yanni was born back in December, meaning the adorable little girl is about to have her first birthday pretty soon.

Congrats to Too Short on his new bundle of joy!

RELATED: Too Short Jumps Into Cannabis Biz, Will Have Signature Pre-Roll Line

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Too Short Talks Freaky Tales, His Legacy, & Creating Timeless Music

Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 5 hours ago
09.30.19
Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’…
 8 hours ago
09.30.19
Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome…
 8 hours ago
09.30.19
Lupita Nyong’o To Explore History Of All-Women African…
 21 hours ago
09.30.19
Hampton University Welcomes Students Displaced By Hurricane Dorian
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Sony & Disney/Marvel Strike A Deal, Spider-Man To…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Here’s How Lil Wayne Changed The Game Of…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia…
 5 days ago
09.26.19
12 items
Royals Watch: Meghan Markle’s South Africa Trip Style…
 5 days ago
09.26.19
Terrence Howard Gives Head-Scratching Explanation For Quitting Acting
 5 days ago
09.25.19
10 items
Welcome To The 90’s: 10 Lipstick Brands That…
 5 days ago
09.26.19
8 items
Too Cute! Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Share…
 5 days ago
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…
 5 days ago
09.26.19
Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing…
 5 days ago
09.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close