The #DeeList: Top 5 Best Music Trends

There have been plenty of waves and trends in music, but let’s count down the best ones of our time.

5. Jig Music – Music where the dance simply shows how high you must be to move like that. This dance single-handedly kept more people off of drugs, than Just Say No ever did.

4. Bounce Music – The only music I know how to dance to on beat??? A bunch of girls twerking to Louisiana music, without a care in the world of a dude touching their butt?? Kinda like today, huh? Thank you, City Girls.

3. Screw Music – I can’t say it enough; I can’t dance. So screw music was perfect. Who caaaaaaares about being on beat, when you’re busy trying to see when the DJ is gonna repeat the line? I mean there was lean and you shouldn’t drink that because it’ll kill you. But other than that….I’m here for it.

2. Snap Music – Everybody had on those big ass tall Ts looking like night gowns, and literally anyone with fingers would do the dance. Imagine being able to go to the club in clothes that don’t have to show your body, and doing a dance that doesn’t require much rhythm?? This was my favorite wave.

1. Crunk Music – What’s better than pushing and shoving complete strangers, jumping up and down in a mosh pit, and having no fear of getting your ass beat…? Nothing! Crunk music brought together men and women, black, brown and white, adults and children…okay maybe not children…and if you didn’t want anyone stepping on your J’s, all you had to do was not participate. I wish they could bring this back, but people nowadays are too sensitive and would shoot somebody for bumping into them.

