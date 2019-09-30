CLOSE
Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy Maverick

Congrats are in order for our girl Eva Marcille and her husband Michael Sterling who welcomed their third child this weekend.

SEE ALSO:  Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s Last Name From McCall To Sterling

🧑🏽of 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 WOW

Their baby boy, Maverick, was born on Friday evening. Marcille, who welcomed Marley (4) in 2014 with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, gave birth to her and Sterling’s first son, Michael Todd Jr., in April 2018.

SEE ALSO: Eva Marcille Reveals Kevin McCall Assaulted Her While Her Daughter Was In Her Arms [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Eva recently had a “flower child” themed baby shower attended by her fellow RHOA castmates. See photos below…

Eva Marcille Shower

See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower!

See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower!

See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower!

Eva Marcille's RHOA costars and friends showered her with love this past weekend to celebrate the impending birth of her baby boy.

Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy Maverick was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

