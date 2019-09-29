CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Kanye West Declares ‘Jesus Christ Is King’ at Chance the Rapper’s Chicago Concert: Watch

Welcome home,

While in Chicago to preview his new gospel album, Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience, Ye made a surprise appearance at fellow Chi-Town native Chance the Rapper‘s concert at the United Center Saturday night (Sept. 28).

Earlier in the evening, West held his second listening event for Jesus Is King at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

Kanye West

Didier Baverel

Luckily for fans, Ye also made it in time to join Chance at the United Center. “We came here tonight to declare that Jesus Christ is king,” West declared to the roaring crowd. The two rappers then performed Chance’s “All We Got,” from his 2016 mixtape, Coloring Book.

 

On Friday, West previewed Jesus Is King for Detroit fans at the city’s Fox Theatre. The album is expected to arrive Sunday following a third listening event in New York.

In addition to the album, West also plans to release an IMAX movie documenting the process behind the new set. The official release date was confirmed Sunday morning, and it appears that the film is scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 25.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Sony & Disney/Marvel Strike A Deal, Spider-Man To…
 2 days ago
09.28.19
Here’s How Lil Wayne Changed The Game Of…
 2 days ago
09.28.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 2 days ago
09.28.19
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
12 items
Royals Watch: Meghan Markle’s South Africa Trip Style…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
Terrence Howard Gives Head-Scratching Explanation For Quitting Acting
 4 days ago
09.25.19
10 items
Welcome To The 90’s: 10 Lipstick Brands That…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
8 items
Too Cute! Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Share…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
21 items
Black Twitter Wants To Know ‘Who These Dreads…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want Bridesmaids For Her…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
Valedictorian Who Battled Homelessness Starts School At Yale
 5 days ago
09.25.19
Issa Rae Invests In Black Woman-Led Tech Startup
 5 days ago
09.25.19
Will Smith Will Portray Harlem Crime Boss Nicky…
 5 days ago
09.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close