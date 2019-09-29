Kanye West Declares ‘Jesus Christ Is King’ at Chance the Rapper’s Chicago Concert: Watch

Welcome home,

While in Chicago to preview his new gospel album, Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience, Ye made a surprise appearance at fellow Chi-Town native Chance the Rapper‘s concert at the United Center Saturday night (Sept. 28).

Earlier in the evening, West held his second listening event for Jesus Is King at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

Luckily for fans, Ye also made it in time to join Chance at the United Center. “We came here tonight to declare that Jesus Christ is king,” West declared to the roaring crowd. The two rappers then performed Chance’s “All We Got,” from his 2016 mixtape, Coloring Book.

On Friday, West previewed Jesus Is King for Detroit fans at the city’s Fox Theatre. The album is expected to arrive Sunday following a third listening event in New York.

In addition to the album, West also plans to release an IMAX movie documenting the process behind the new set. The official release date was confirmed Sunday morning, and it appears that the film is scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 25.

