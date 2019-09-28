Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg Talks New Single “Thot Box” And Speaks on His Comments About Dark Skinned Black Women

| 09.28.19
IF YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHAT I’M GONNA DO! THEN I’M A GIVE THE BUSINESS TO YOU!

Ladies Hitmaka formerly known as Yung Berg stopped by The QuickSilva Show and boy was it a fun time. Yung Berg has come a long way from his young ways and his earlier hits. As Hitmaka, he has left the Love and Hip Hop life and is on a great wave of success.

 

Not only is he Atlantic Record’s new VP, but he is making the best hits for your favorite artists. Here’s a list of a few:

1. Startender – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Offset & Tyga

2. The One – Tamar Braxton

3.Bounce Back – Big Sean

4. Anything You Want – Sevyn Streeter ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa & Jeremih

 

5. Rihanna – Yo Gotti ft. Young Thug

 

6.Something New – Wiz Khalifa  ft. Ty Dolla $ign

7. Leave ‘Em Alone – Layton Greene ft. Lil’ Baby, City Girls & PnB Rock

 

So right now Hitmaka recently released his latest single “Thot Box” which he had stated is a personal milestone in his career. The song is about four minutes and it features some of the hottest artist in today’s hip hop like Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz and YBN Nahmir, with Hitmaka as the front face of it.

We were also gifted with our own, cute ‘Thot Box’, which included a very small thong, a cute big white T-shirt, Pop Rock candy and a mini Hennessy bottle to get lit…let’s just say the party started a little early, the weekend could not wait! Make sure you go and stream his new hit.

