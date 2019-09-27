CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Drake Just Achieved Something In Hip-Hop That Only Eminem, Wiz Khalifa & Macklemore Have

Toronto Raptors hold their victory parade after beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals

Source: Steve Russell / Getty

Drake’s hit single “God’s Plan” from his last album Scorpion has gone diamond.

The hit single which features a music video that went viral for its’ benevolence, has been certified 11x platinum by the RIAA, which means Drake will earn his first diamond or higher certification. “God’s Plan” debuted in January of 2018, and reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“God’s Plan” is just one of the eight new RIAA certifications for Drake including “Hotline Bling” (8x platinum), “One Dance” (8x platinum), “Started From the Bottom” (6x platinum), “The Motto” (6x platinum), “Take Care (5x platinum), “In My Feelings” (5x platinum), and “Nice for What” (5x platinum).

The 6 God is in good company, with the only rappers who have achieved this being Wiz Khalifa (“See You Again,”) Eminem (“Lose Yourself,” “Not Afraid,” and “Love The Way You Lie,”) and Macklemore (“Thrift Shop”).

Drake just keeps on winning. This past June he surpassed The Beetles to move into second for most Top 10 hit’s in the history of Billboard Hot 100.

If the past is any indication of what’s to come, Drake will continue making hits for a long time to come.

Drake Just Achieved Something In Hip-Hop That Only Eminem, Wiz Khalifa & Macklemore Have was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Sony & Disney/Marvel Strike A Deal, Spider-Man To…
 1 day ago
09.28.19
Here’s How Lil Wayne Changed The Game Of…
 1 day ago
09.28.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 1 day ago
09.28.19
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 2 days ago
09.26.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
12 items
Royals Watch: Meghan Markle’s South Africa Trip Style…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
Terrence Howard Gives Head-Scratching Explanation For Quitting Acting
 3 days ago
09.25.19
10 items
Welcome To The 90’s: 10 Lipstick Brands That…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
8 items
Too Cute! Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Share…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
21 items
Black Twitter Wants To Know ‘Who These Dreads…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want Bridesmaids For Her…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
Valedictorian Who Battled Homelessness Starts School At Yale
 4 days ago
09.25.19
Issa Rae Invests In Black Woman-Led Tech Startup
 4 days ago
09.25.19
Will Smith Will Portray Harlem Crime Boss Nicky…
 4 days ago
09.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close