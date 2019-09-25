Earlier this month we reported that Empire actor Terrence Howard announced that he would be done acting following the conclusion of this season of filming.

He was asked about decision on before the Emmy’s this past Sunday. His answer was very… bizarre.

Terrence Howard explaining why he left Empire is the funniest thing you’d see today. Lmaooo 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OeTHSZn1Rz — JAGS (@EtniesJags) September 24, 2019

“I’ve spent 37 years pretending to be people, so that people can pretend to watch and enjoy what I’m doing. I made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that Pythagorus was searching for I was able to open up the flower of life properly and find the real wave conjugations that we have been looking for 10,000 years. Why would I continue to walk on water for tips when I’ve got an entire generation to teach a whole new world.”

It appears that Terrence Howard believes he has found a greater purpose in life than just acting. Howard continued to talk about frequencies and wavelengths in life that make things make more sense.

“All energy in the universe is expressed in motion, all motion is expressed in waves, all waves are curves so where do the straight lines, so when I took the flower of life and opened it properly I found a whole new wave conjugation that exposed space.”

The second part of that answer really leaves more questions than it answers. But Howard seems pretty set on being done with acting, and appears to be moving into conspiracy theory territory.

Nonetheless, I wish Terrance Howard prosperity in his life after acting.

The new season of Empire premiered last night and will come on Tuesday night’s on FOX.

Terrence Howard Gives Head-Scratching Explanation For Quitting Acting was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: