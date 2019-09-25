CLOSE
Issa Rae Invests In Black Woman-Led Tech Startup

Founded by entrepreneur Angela Benton, Streamlytics aims to help consumers of color own and monetize their streaming data.

Throughout her entire career actress and producer Issa Rae has utilized her platform and work in the entertainment industry to empower Black women, and now she’s doing the same in the tech space. According to Variety, Rae recently invested in a Black woman-led startup.

The Los Angeles-based company—dubbed Streamlytics—was founded by entrepreneur Angela Benton. The startup—which was created in 2018—utilizes media consumption data to bring transparency to the content consumed on popular streaming services and gives consumers the ability to own their data. Benton, who founded the first global accelerator for people of color, has been a fierce advocate for diversity and inclusion in tech. She hopes to use Streamlytics as an avenue to generate data that reflects the choices of viewers of color. Through Streamlytics she wants to create a space where minority consumers can not only access their streaming data but can monetize it as well. So far, the company has used data from Netflix and plans on expanding to other platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and social media sites.

Benton is grateful to have Rae on board. “Having Issa involved as an owner is beyond exciting,” she said in a statement. “Her pioneering work as both a creator and as a businesswoman creating digital-first content that has transcended the internet-only medium aligns seamlessly with our company’s core values on ownership.”

Rae is excited to invest in a company that will change the landscape of streaming data. She says platforms like Streamlytics are “necessary for transparency and consumer ownership.” Companies like the one created by Benton are needed as studies show that African American media usage is higher across different platforms.

Black women are stepping up to invest in women of color-led startups. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam teamed up with entrepreneur Arian Simone to launch a $5 million venture capital fund to support startups created by Black women.

Issa Rae Invests In Black Woman-Led Tech Startup

