Laila Ali Is Being Sued By The Elderly Man She Hit In 2018 Car Accident

Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Battle Of The Sexes' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

The elderly man who was seriously injured after getting hit by Laila Ali’s SUV back in 2018 has now lawyered up and filed a lawsuit against the former professional boxer.

SEE ALSO: Laila Ali Accidentally Hits A Pedestrian With Her Car

According to reports from TMZ Sports, Ali accidentally hit a man with her Land Rover while she was backing out of a shopping center in Calabasas in December of 2018. The hit caused the elderly man to fall and hit his head on the ground, which is when he claims he went unconscious for a brief amount of time.

Paramedics along with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the scene at the time of the accident and and Ali cooperated with law enforcement, so she was not arrested.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Robert Ise (the man Ali hit) says he suffered a left orbital blowout fracture, a concussion, and lacerations and contusions across his body. Ise claims he still suffers from pain and emotional distress due to Ali’s negligence while driving, and now, he wants her to pay for all past and future medical expenses.

Following the incident last year, Ali released a statement saying she was praying for the man’s recovery. As of this latest development, though, she hasn’t commented.

Laila Ali Is Being Sued By The Elderly Man She Hit In 2018 Car Accident was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

