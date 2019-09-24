CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

What To Know For National Voter Registration Day

With the 2020 election coming up, voter registration is about to be in full swing. Why not take advantage with National Voter Registration Day?

The day was created in 2012, dedicated to “create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities” for thousands of Americans thanks to an online campaign and volunteers who “hit the streets” in a coordinated event, per the National Voter Registration Day site. It’s a massive effort to register voters before the upcoming elections in November.

#NationalVoterRegistrationDay isn’t just some viral campaign. Plenty of companies from Facebook to MTV and a host of others are all in hoping to get people registered and have their vote heard. If you’ve been to Facebook recently, you’ll notice the counter at the top of the page as over 800,000 voters used National Voter Registration Day to register to vote last year across all 50 states.

Here’s how you can check and see if you’re registered to vote. Go to https://iwillvote.com/ and you can also search for an event in your area.

Also, if you need to know which states allow you to register online to be able to vote, click here.

What To Know For National Voter Registration Day was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
What To Know For National Voter Registration Day
 53 mins ago
09.24.19
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 19 hours ago
09.23.19
9 items
Gone, But Not Forgotten: 9 Artists Who Sampled…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Dallas Native & Former Texas Tech Basketball Star…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
‘Power’ Recap: Riq Goes For ‘The ‘King’s Gambit,’…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
Detroit Youth Choir Receives $1 Million Donation
 2 days ago
09.23.19
Mom Who Provides Free Lunches For Kids In…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
The Met To Present Its First Opera Composed…
 3 days ago
09.23.19
22 items
That Little Black Girl’s Hair In The H&M…
 4 days ago
09.23.19
25 items
Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
Meet The Man Who Has 2 Wives, An…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
15 items
Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got…
 5 days ago
09.20.19
Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch…
 5 days ago
09.19.19
20 items
Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In…
 5 days ago
09.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close