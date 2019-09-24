CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening

Alright, can we slow down with the remakes and the reboots?

According to Deadline, Barry Michael Cooper’s classic crime movie New Jack City is getting a reboot at Warner Bros. There’s no director slated to helm the project but Snowfall fans will be happy because writer Malcolm M. Mays is attached to write the script. And you know Snowfall is arguably the best show on TV, right?

The original movie dropped in 1991 with Mario Van Peebles directing and starred Wesley SnipesIce-TChris RockFlavor FlavAllen Payne and more. It spawned classic characters such as Nino Brown and featured Snipes’ Nino Brown as a NYC drug lord during the height of the crack era and Ice-T’s detective going undercover to infiltrate it. Remember The Carter? Remember Rock-a-bye-baby? Remember “Am I my brother’s keeper?” Yeah, that classic.

But here’s the question – are you down for a reboot of New Jack City? Sound off on social media.

RELATED: Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For The Upcoming ‘Blade’ Reboot

RELATED: Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The Boondocks’

A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
Dallas Native & Former Texas Tech Basketball Star…
 10 hours ago
09.23.19
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 22 hours ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
‘Power’ Recap: Riq Goes For ‘The ‘King’s Gambit,’…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Detroit Youth Choir Receives $1 Million Donation
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Mom Who Provides Free Lunches For Kids In…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
The Met To Present Its First Opera Composed…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
22 items
That Little Black Girl’s Hair In The H&M…
 3 days ago
09.23.19
25 items
Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Meet The Man Who Has 2 Wives, An…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
15 items
Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
20 items
Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 4 days ago
09.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close