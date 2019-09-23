CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dallas Native & Former Texas Tech Basketball Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed

BIG3 - Playoffs

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

Andre Emmett, Texas Tech University’s all-time leading scorer and former NBA player was shot and killed this morning in Dallas

Emmett, 37, had just finished his second season playing in the Big 3 league, finishing runner-up to Joe Johnson in MVP voting. An All-American at Texas Tech, he was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2004 NBA Draft. A Dallas native, Emmett played at Carter High School before heading West to Lubbock to star for the Red Raiders.

As news of Emmett’s death broke, the Big 3 and fans across the country sent their condolences. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Emmett had recently become a father.

Dallas Native & Former Texas Tech Basketball Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Dallas Native & Former Texas Tech Basketball Star…
 2 hours ago
09.23.19
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 14 hours ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 17 hours ago
09.23.19
‘Power’ Recap: Riq Goes For ‘The ‘King’s Gambit,’…
 18 hours ago
09.23.19
Detroit Youth Choir Receives $1 Million Donation
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Mom Who Provides Free Lunches For Kids In…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
The Met To Present Its First Opera Composed…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
22 items
That Little Black Girl’s Hair In The H&M…
 3 days ago
09.23.19
25 items
Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Meet The Man Who Has 2 Wives, An…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
15 items
Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
20 items
Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 4 days ago
09.19.19
RuPaul Collaborates With Mally Beauty on New Makeup…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close