CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

K Michelle’s 7 Rules To Not Be A F*ck boy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

K. Michelle

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One Digital

K. Michelle has a bitter taste in her mouth when it comes to men but her taste for great liquor is quite on point. Celebrating the success of her historic collaboration with Jack Daniels, the Memphis singer rolled by Hot 107.9 and sat with Reec to talk about her new song with the City Girls & Kash Doll entitled “Supahood”. According to her, men are “evil” but they don’t have to be. K. Michelle gives 7 rules to avoid being a f*ck boy.

 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

_____

K Michelle’s 7 Rules To Not Be A F*ck boy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 12 hours ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 15 hours ago
09.23.19
22 items
That Little Black Girl’s Hair In The H&M…
 3 days ago
09.23.19
25 items
Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Meet The Man Who Has 2 Wives, An…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
15 items
Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
20 items
Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 4 days ago
09.19.19
RuPaul Collaborates With Mally Beauty on New Makeup…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
Meek Mill Donates School Supplies To Students, Teachers…
 5 days ago
09.19.19
Will Smith To Help Raise $50 Million To…
 5 days ago
09.19.19
KFC Is Testing Out A Donut & Fried…
 6 days ago
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…
 6 days ago
09.18.19
Twitter Reacts To Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly…
 6 days ago
09.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close