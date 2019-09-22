CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Detroit Youth Choir Receives $1 Million Donation

Local business owners and organizations joined forces to provide the choir with the gift.

The Detroit Youth Choir fell short when it came to taking home the America’s Got Talent title, but upon their return to the Motor City, they received a memorable surprise. According to the Detroit Free Press, the choir was awarded $1 million.

The donation was a collective effort between local businesses and organizations. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan surprised the choir with the gift before scores of people during their homecoming celebration. Amongst the companies who contributed to the donation include the W. K. Kellogg Foundation, the Kresge Foundation, DTE Energy Foundation, Skillman Foundation, Huntington Bank, and Bank of America. Other donors included the Ballmer Group, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Dakkota Integrated Systems and the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation.

“I was watching you guys and you and Kodi Lee are on that stage, and my heart’s in my throat,” Mayor Duggan told the youngsters after they returned home. “When they announced it was Kodi Lee, I was a little disappointed for a second. But I was like, ‘He deserves a million dollars; he was great.’ The only thing I thought was unfair was there should’ve been two first prizes.”

The America’s Got Talent stage isn’t the only notable one that the predominately Black choir has graced. They’ve performed at several Detroit Pistons games and were a part of the CityLab Detroit summit in 2018. “Our kids are your average Detroit young person,” choir director Anthony White told The Detroit News. “They relate to every young person in America and the world. There are no egos, all of our kids are good kids. We just want to represent to the country how good these young people are.”

America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee—a musician who is autistic and blind—won $1 million and will perform at the Paris Theater in Vegas.

SEE ALSO:

Meek Mill Unveils Renovated Basketball Courts For Youth In Philly

Russell Westbrook Launches Tech Education Program For Los Angeles Youth

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 photos Launch gallery

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth, right before school starts. See Also: Terry Crews Says Hollywood Is ‘Like A Plantation’ And ‘If This Is The End Of My Career, Just End It’ Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

Detroit Youth Choir Receives $1 Million Donation was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Dallas Native & Former Texas Tech Basketball Star…
 2 hours ago
09.23.19
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 14 hours ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 17 hours ago
09.23.19
‘Power’ Recap: Riq Goes For ‘The ‘King’s Gambit,’…
 18 hours ago
09.23.19
Detroit Youth Choir Receives $1 Million Donation
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Mom Who Provides Free Lunches For Kids In…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
The Met To Present Its First Opera Composed…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
22 items
That Little Black Girl’s Hair In The H&M…
 3 days ago
09.23.19
25 items
Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Meet The Man Who Has 2 Wives, An…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
15 items
Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
20 items
Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 4 days ago
09.19.19
RuPaul Collaborates With Mally Beauty on New Makeup…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close