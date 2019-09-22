CLOSE
Mom Who Provides Free Lunches For Kids In Her Local Community Raises Over $65K For Her Initiative

Champale Anderson hopes to take her Champ’s Teardrops project to other neighborhoods to help children in need.

When it comes to supporting the youth, it takes a village. After the story of a St. Louis woman who makes 100 lunches for children in her local community every day made headlines, several donors have stepped up to contribute to her initiative, St. Louis Public Radio reported.

Champale Anderson—a mother of six—has been providing youngsters in her neighborhood with breakfast, lunch, and snacks for the past five years. After noticing that many of the children in her community were living in poverty and would often go without food, the health care provider decided to take action and launch a project designed to combat hunger. Through her Champ’s Teardrops initiative, she provides students with nutritious bagged lunches and snacks. She has an open-door policy where kids in the community can stop by her home to pick up food.

“I noticed the kids they are always hungry. They get off the bus and they take off running and they never know what I will have in the bag. I switch up and have special treats for my special babies,” she told Fox 2 News. “It makes me proud. My goal is to go to different neighborhoods and give out bags.” Since launching a GoFundMe page for her project, Anderson has gone far beyond her $1,500 goal and raised over $65,000. She plans on using the funds to grow her project and continue to make an impact in the lives of children in her community and beyond.

Initiatives like Champ’s Tearsdrops are needed as childhood hunger remains an issue in the U.S. According to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry, more than 12 million children in America live in food-insecure households. Further research revealed that 17.9 percent of children under the age of 18 live in homes where there are scarce amounts of food or there is a lack of safe and nutritious food options.

