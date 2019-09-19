CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Jamal Adams Says ‘NFL Is A Joke’ After Getting Fined For Hit On Baker Mayfield

NFL: SEP 08 Bills at Jets

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Jamal Adams was fine almost $22,000 for a late hit on Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield, he was also flagged 15 yards for the hit on the second-year quarterback.

The fine was handed down on Wednesday, following the Browns and Jets primetime matchup on Monday night. Adams was visibly upset with the call on the field at the time, and when he was notified of the fine, he voiced his frustrations on Twitter.

“This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch, bullshit! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football every time I step on the field. SMH.”

The play happened in the first quarter, so the outcome of the game was still very much in question. Because of that, the Jets briefly took Adams off the field because of his emotions, Adam Gase explained why.

“I thought he was getting fired up pretty good, and I clicked over [to the defensive coaches] and I was like, ‘Hey, we need to be careful here,’” Jets coach Adam Gase said when talking about benching Adams in the fourth quarter. “I was worried that something bad was going to happen, we need him for the next week. They were smart and they pulled him off. I said, ‘Just calm him down,’ and then we were off the field.”

The Jets ended up losing the game 23-3, and fell to 0-2. The Jets will be looking for their first win in the Adam Gase era when they take on defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots this Sunday in Foxboro.

Jamal Adams Says ‘NFL Is A Joke’ After Getting Fined For Hit On Baker Mayfield was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 8 hours ago
09.19.19
RuPaul Collaborates With Mally Beauty on New Makeup…
 11 hours ago
09.19.19
Meek Mill Donates School Supplies To Students, Teachers…
 24 hours ago
09.19.19
Will Smith To Help Raise $50 Million To…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
KFC Is Testing Out A Donut & Fried…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Twitter Reacts To Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
‘LHHHS6′ Recap: April Watts’ Breast Implant Journey Has…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
DJ Envy Is Helping Black Journalists Discover The…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 4 days ago
09.16.19
Meagan Good Reveals She Froze Her Eggs
 4 days ago
09.16.19
Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy…
 4 days ago
09.16.19
Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise Donates Backpacks, School Supplies…
 4 days ago
09.16.19
First Black NBA Player Gets Posthumous Basketball Hall…
 5 days ago
09.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close