Just Did It: Nike Drops Antonio Brown Like A Bad Habit Following Sexual Assault Allegations

A spokesperson for the company declined to clarify the reason for the company's decision or timing behind it.

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Welp, it looks like the recent sexual assault allegations levied against New England Patriots wide receiver, Antonio Brown is starting to hit his wallet. Athletic sportswear giant, Nike, announced that it dropped Brown from its roster of athletes that rep the brand. A spokesperson for the brand told The Boston Globe “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” but declined to clarify the reason for the company’s decision or timing behind it.

The 31-year-old Pro Bowler is currently facing allegations from a federal lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted trainer, Britney Taylor twice in 2017. Taylor also claims Brown forcibly raper her in  May 2018 as well. The headstrong NFL player was hit the with the suit three days after he inked his one year, $15 million deal with the New England Patriots.

During an episode of Complex’s show, Sneaker Shopping Brown professed his love for the brand and announced and that he was signing a lucrative deal with Nike. In the video which was posted a couple of weeks after the alleged rape he said:

“I am getting a huge Nike deal, which is opening up leverage for a lot of other guys and a lot of up-and-coming players to get in the marketing world and making money off the field.”

Nike also released the “Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown” shoe in February. He was subsequently traded to the Oakland Raiders a month later, and the rest is history. Brown’s problematic behavior was the subject of a recent Sports Illustrated piece that also revealed an untold sexual misconduct allegation. We wouldn’t be surprised if other companies will follow Nike’s lead.

Brown has chosen to be silent during these times, in his last IG post he seems to be putting all of his “faith” in the one of above.

Call God #GoodOrderlyDirection #DrawOnFaith

