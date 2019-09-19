CLOSE
Illinois High School Student Suspended for Reciting Future Lyrics

Recite Future lyrics at your own risk.

Saudi-MUSIC-ENTERTAINMENT-FESTIVAL

Source: AMER HILABI / Getty

A student at Illinois’ Washington Community High School was given a six-day suspension after being overheard misquoting a lyric from the 2017 Future song “Draco.”

Brandon Porter, parent of the student who was suspended for reciting the lyrics, sat down with NBC and explained that his son was singing a song as he left school and the lyric made a girl feel threatened. In the song he replaced the word “AK” with “Draco,” and supposedly the girl felt really threatened by that, so she reported the student to school administrators.

“He was leaving class headed to the bus, they came out of one hallway, into another hallway, they all met, leaving going towards the bus, he was singing the song and she felt threatened by the song apparently, but she kept walking towards the bus or what not,” Porter said.

An investigation ensued, and police found that they believed that Porter’s son should be suspended for three days out of school suspension and three day in school suspension. He was also banned from partaking in any extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year, which — may we remind you — JUST started.

“He didn’t come out and just say, ‘Hey I’m going to do this to this person or do this here at this place.’ You know what I mean?,” Porter told the Central Illinois Proud. “He was singing lyrics.”

There is currently no further word on any actions that Mr. Porter may take.

Illinois High School Student Suspended for Reciting Future Lyrics was originally published on cassiuslife.com

photos
