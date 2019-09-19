5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future

For nearly 30 years, The Simpsons has been credited for their ability to predict things that happen in real life, sometimes years before they even happen. Remember when news broke that Disney would purchase and acquire all the rights to FOX? Ironically, the Simpsons (which airs on FOX) predicted the unprecedented purchase nearly 20 years ago.

With the possibility of 20th Century Fox being sold to Disney, let me be one of the first to point out the Simpsons predicted it: pic.twitter.com/U1uN5VjiEp — Ryan W. Mead (@rwmead) November 6, 2017

The classic cartoon has been so spot on with their predictions that now there’s a running joke that if you want to know what’s going to happen in the world, just watch old Simpsons episodes. Some people even believe that the creators of the show are hiding something.

Like the producer should legit come clean as a time traveler 😂 — Tay Mwiti (@MwitiTay) September 13, 2019

The Simpsons must have some kind of super power to be able to stay on the air for nearly 30 seasons. Don’t agree? Hit the flip for more times The Simpsons eerily predicted the future

