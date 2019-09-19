Leah’s Lemonade: Audio Leaks Of Tekashi 69 On The Stand

09.19.19
We wish we can give y’all the tea but the lemonade is way better! Today’s lemonade is above us chile!

As you all know, Tekashi is in court singing like a canary so he can lower the time he spends in federal prison for the guilty plea he took. well, he got folks out here retracting their statements. Tory Lanez had to release a statement after saying that he can separate a snitch from a person.

Tekashi is singing like KeKe Wyatt in the courtroom, vocal runs and all! What if I told you that audio of his trial leaked? This situation gets more and more messy by the second.

Look! Tekashi might have to pray that he is protected not only by the blood of Jesus, but by the blood of the witness protection program. He snitched on Trippie Redd, he snitched on Cassanova! Heck! If we were there he probably would have most definitely snitched on Quick Silva, he would have snitched on Mike Swift, and he would have spilled all the lemonade from the lemonade stand. He was ready to take us all out! Can’t wait to see how the rest of this story unravels. NeNe what is it?!?!? Ghetto as hell.

Now well know that Tamar Braxton got the boot from what The Real 3 years ago, and its all been an awkward situation because Tamar and the ladies don’t talk. Tamar went on the Wendy Williams show and “shaded” the real. However a lot of fans are saying that Loni Love overreacted because they believe that Tamar’s response was for the most part, mature, and Loni was in her feelings. While some fans that The Real went on to receive an Emmy award without Tamar. At the end of the day, the drama is about to start because Tamar will clap back, and so will the rest of the Braxton’s. NeNe , again! What is it?!? Ghetto as hell!

 

Leah’s Lemonade: Audio Leaks Of Tekashi 69 On The Stand was originally published on kysdc.com

