CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 3, Karine Jean-Pierre & What It Will Take To Beat Donald Trump

SpeakHER Podcast

Source: iOne Creative Services / iOne Creative Services

On this week’s episode, host Charise Frazier speaks to MSNBC/NBC political analyst and MoveOn.org’s Chief Public Affairs Officer Karine Jean-Pierre about the power the public has to get involved in the political process and what Black women should take note of as far as presidential candidates are concerned, in the upcoming election. Jean-Pierre also discusses her new role as author with the upcoming release of her book, “Moving Forward.”

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 3, Karine Jean-Pierre & What It Will Take To Beat Donald Trump was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
RuPaul Collaborates With Mally Beauty on New Makeup…
 2 hours ago
09.19.19
Will Smith To Help Raise $50 Million To…
 15 hours ago
09.19.19
KFC Is Testing Out A Donut & Fried…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Twitter Reacts To Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
‘LHHHS6′ Recap: April Watts’ Breast Implant Journey Has…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
DJ Envy Is Helping Black Journalists Discover The…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 3 days ago
09.16.19
Meagan Good Reveals She Froze Her Eggs
 3 days ago
09.16.19
Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy…
 3 days ago
09.16.19
Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise Donates Backpacks, School Supplies…
 4 days ago
09.16.19
First Black NBA Player Gets Posthumous Basketball Hall…
 5 days ago
09.16.19
17 items
Y’alls’ President Came For Joy Reid, But Black…
 5 days ago
09.16.19
17 items
Is Rihanna Pregnant? These Photos Have People Thinking…
 6 days ago
09.16.19
The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black…
 6 days ago
09.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close