On this week’s episode, host Charise Frazier speaks to MSNBC/NBC political analyst and MoveOn.org’s Chief Public Affairs Officer Karine Jean-Pierre about the power the public has to get involved in the political process and what Black women should take note of as far as presidential candidates are concerned, in the upcoming election. Jean-Pierre also discusses her new role as author with the upcoming release of her book, “Moving Forward.”

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 3, Karine Jean-Pierre & What It Will Take To Beat Donald Trump was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

