Pittsburgh Pirates Closer, Felipe Vazquez Arrested & Charged With Child Solicitation

According to the report, the alleged victim's mother found photographs, videos and texts from Vazquez on her daughter's phone.

MLB Pitcher, Felipe Vazquez Arrested For Child Solicitation

The Pittsburgh Pirates are down an arm, and it’s not due to injury. The New York Daily News is reporting that closer Felipe Vazquez was arrested in Pennsylvania for having a relationship with a 13-year-old Florida girl. Vazquez,28, got on Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s radar after they  “obtained information” that he was having a sexual relationship with the now 15-year-old girl.

According to the report, the alleged victim’s mother found photographs, videos, and texts from Vazquez on her daughter’s phone. She responded to the text messages by informing Vasquez that her daughter was a minor. It’s not clear if the picture was aware of the girl’s age at the time. Authorities identified the pitcher through his tattoos without his face was never being shown in the photos. Vazquez allegedly sent the minor a video of himself “in which he is shown performing a sex act” back in July. According to a statement from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, he told the young girl they should meet up after baseball season was over.

Agents seized several devices from Vazquez apartment after getting a search warrant on Tuesday. Vazquez was charged with one count of computer pornography, solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors. He is currently being held at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh awaiting extradition to Florida. According to the Pirates he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball but still will be paid.

In a statement from the team’s president, Frank Coonelly, said:

“Today, we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vazquez and his subsequent arrest. We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously.”

These are truly very troubling allegations if true.

Yikes!

Pittsburgh Pirates Closer, Felipe Vazquez Arrested & Charged With Child Solicitation was originally published on cassiuslife.com

