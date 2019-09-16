CLOSE
NC Cheerleader On Probation After Political Stunt At Game

A supporter seen raising a caps writting on it 'Make America...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The North Stanly High School cheerleaders decided to show a political message at a football game.

The cheerleaders in uniform and other students apparently jumped into a photo opp with a “Trump 2020: Make America Great Again” flag.

The photo grabbed the attention of the administration, which led to the probation of the cheerleading team for the remainder of the season.

The North Stanly High School released a statement on Facebook stating the following:

“We are currently investigating this matter but as of this morning we have determined this was not an act planned or endorsed by the school or its staff. A student attending the event brought the flag into the game, which was not present when entering the gate. The picture was taken prior to the event starting. Stanly County Schools respects the rights of its students, staff and visitors to express their opinions in a respectful manner on their own time, however, Stanly County Board of Education policy prohibits the display or distribution of political advertisements on campus or at school events. Further, Stanly County Schools never makes political campaign endorsements. These policies ensure that all students, staff and visitors are able to attend school events in an environment that promotes students and not a particular political viewpoint. Stanly County Schools’ investigation into this matter is ongoing and we will take appropriate action as necessary to ensure Board of Education policy is followed in the future.” – The North Stanly County School Statement via Facebook

