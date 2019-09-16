The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to go to a Concert

The Dub Car Show was so much fun yesterday! If you missed it, here’s why you shouldn’t miss the next one:

5. If You Can’t Dance, It’s Okay

Unlike a club, when you’re at a packed concert dancing offbeat, people are too busy watching their favorite artist to laugh at you. That’s why you can always find me dancing in the crowd at a concert.

4. You Can Ignore Your Side Dude

And he always trying to FaceTime instead of call or text. Welp, if he tries it at a concert, it’ll be so loud that you won’t be able to hear him anyway. Bye side dude; you calling outside of office hours anyway.

3. You Don’t Have to Dress Up

Listen ain’t nobody got time to be wearing heels when you’re just gonna stand up for 5 hours. Put on some Vans, a crop top and some jeans and have a good time. And with the way these artists are dressing in 2019, there’s a 95% chance you’ll be dressed better than the artist you came to see.

2. You’ll be Home at a Respectable Time

I know, you the auntie of the group. The days of you kicking it til 3am are gone and nobody invites you out anymore. Well if you go to a concert, you can be home in time to catch the late news, and nobody will call you lame.

1. You’ll Have an Excuse to Call Off Work

Imagine screaming for 3 hours because the show was so lit. You’ve certainly lost your voice. Now if you talk a lot at your job like I do, just lie and say you have laryngitis., Hell I almost didn’t make it to work today, while you playing.

