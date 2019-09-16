lilD’s ‘Route 2’ Book Release & Book Signing – Dallas & Fort Worth

It’s finally here! lilD’s debut book, Route 2: My Choice to Struggle to Succeed, will be available October 10. Join her in Dallas on October 11 at Pan African Connection in Dallas to celebrate the release with a Q&A session and book signing!

If you’ve pre-ordered a book, you can pick it up in person. And if you haven’t, this will be your chance to purchase one! lilD will be signing all books purchased at the event.

This is a free event, but seating is limited, so please register here.

*****************************************************************************************************

If you’re closer to Fort Worth, lilD will be there the next day, October 12 at Dock Bookshop from 3-5 pm. Again, this event is free, but register here to guarantee your space.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: