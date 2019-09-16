CLOSE
Dallas ISD Offers Free Vaccinations via Care Van [LOCATIONS]

Dallas ISD is partnering with the ““Caring for Children Foundation of Texas” to provide free vaccinations for students in September and some of November.

Today (Sept. 16) the Care Van will be stationed at Robert T. Hill Middle School, located at 505 Easton ROad, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Vaccinations will be available at other locations on the following dates and times –

  • Ellis David Field House, 9191 S. Polk, Sept.18, 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L.  Academy, Sept.19 (During school hours)
  • Seagoville Middle School, Sept. 25 (During school hours)
  • Hector P. Garcia Middle School, Sept. 27 (During school hours)
  • W. H. Adamson High School, 309 E 9th St., Sept. 28, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
  • T.W. Browne Middle School, Sept. 30 (During school hours)
  • H. Grady Spruce High School, 9733 Old Seagoville Rd., Nov.16, 9 to 11:30 a.m

