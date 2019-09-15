CLOSE
WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU?

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Source: Hannah Foslien / Getty

Per usual Antonio Brown just can’t seem to get it right. According to ESPN, Brown is being accused in civil court for allegedly raping his former trainer Brittany Taylor up to 3 times. Brown was recently released from the Oakland Raiders for an enormous amount of crazy events. From the frostbite on his feet to the helmet and almost calling an early retirement. Of course, we can’t forget the most recent disagreement between Brown and Raiders GM Mike Mayock, which ultimately led Brown to request a release from the Raiders via his Instagram page.

Now “AB” is an New England Patriot and days after his signing Taylor accuses him of Rape. Catch this she is only filing a civil suit currently. Taylor is supposed to meet with the NFL, however, she is patiently playing this meeting because she is scheduled to get married this weekend. Today, Brown has not been charged nor placed on the commissioners exempt list which would immediately remove Brown from his duties of playing but he still would get paid $1,000,000 per week.

Brown is scheduled to play in Sundays game against the Miami Dolphins. Miami, Florida is also Brown’s home town.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU? was originally published on 92q.com

