CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

4 Takeaways From Lupita Nyong’o’s Very Violent Zombie Comedy Trailer

It's a bloody mess.

LoveGold Honors Academy Award Nominee Lupita Nyong'o

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o is continuing to show her range as an actress and after playing a Wakandan spy in Black Panther, a tethered horror villain (and hero) in Us, now she’s playing…

*Drum roll*

A zombie-fighting elementary school teacher!

 

Oscar.

This week, another trailer dropped for the horror comedy flick Little Monsters and it’s….a lot.

Before watching, here’s a couple takeaways to get you emotionally, mentally and spiritually ready… 

1. It’s violent….like REALLY violent.

 

That’s it.

2. But also…Lupita Nyong’o’s in it, and she’s wearing a conservative auntie hairstyle with a dress that looks like it was stolen from Miss Honey’s closet.

 

The actress never fails to get into character.

3. Children get attacked in the trailer…violently.

If you love children then you might want to pass. If you hate children, but would never think of harming one, but also find cinematic humor in kids getting hurt in a comedy because it’s not real life…theeeeen continue on.

4. Taylor Swift’s song “Shake It Off” is involved.

 

Proceed accordingly.

.

.

.

And now…

Are you ready? You’re good?

Cool.

Check out the trailer for Little Monsters below and you can come to your own conclusions. If you’re feeling it, check out the horror comedy when it lands on Hulu October 11!

 

4 Takeaways From Lupita Nyong’o’s Very Violent Zombie Comedy Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black…
 5 hours ago
09.13.19
15 items
Black Twitter Rejoices As ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunites On…
 24 hours ago
09.12.19
Report: Phaedra Parks To Join “Marriage Boot Camp”…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
Lil Nas X Gets Priceless Reactions When He…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
High School Swim Coach Accuses Officials Of Policing…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Everything To Know About Antonio Brown’s Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 3 days ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
14 items
All The Times Angelica Ross Was The Epitome…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
15 items
Tina Turner Was Trending On Twitter & Black…
 3 days ago
09.12.19
23 items
Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
‘Fresh Prince’ & ‘Martin’ Actor John Wesley Dies…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 4 days ago
09.10.19
Man Scams Women Out Of $2.1 Million Using…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close