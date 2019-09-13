CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black Twitter Is On One With The Jokes

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Uncut Gems" Premiere

Source: GP Images / Getty

When we think of celebs debuting a new hair lewk, The Weeknd is the last person that comes to mind. A true fly below the radar type of guy, the singer mostly gets attention for his soothing voice and high-profile relationships.

Many of us know the Canada native for his chunky locs and cropped cut styles. So, once we found out that the “Try Me” singer was generating buzz in the hair department, we were immediately intrigued!

The true epitome of the saying “new hair, who’s this?,” the singer debuted his new TWA at the TIFF premiere of his upcoming film, Uncut Gems. The star hasn’t been in the public eye lately so once the photo made its rounds, it’s safe to say we were all shook.

If you ask us, the star is serving major Lionel Richie meets Tito Jackson vibes with this mane move. It’s definitely out of the box for the singer (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), but in true creative nature, there is absolutely nothing wrong with changing up your look.

While we’re still getting over our shock of his head-turning new ‘do, Black Twitter has been having a field day! From hilarious jokes to predictions of a new album on the way, we can always count on our Twitter family to give us a good laugh.

Keep clicking to check out some of the funny and lowkey true tweets about The Weeknd’s hair transformation.

The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black Twitter Is On One With The Jokes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black…
 5 hours ago
09.13.19
15 items
Black Twitter Rejoices As ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunites On…
 24 hours ago
09.12.19
Report: Phaedra Parks To Join “Marriage Boot Camp”…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
Lil Nas X Gets Priceless Reactions When He…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
High School Swim Coach Accuses Officials Of Policing…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Everything To Know About Antonio Brown’s Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 3 days ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
14 items
All The Times Angelica Ross Was The Epitome…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
15 items
Tina Turner Was Trending On Twitter & Black…
 3 days ago
09.12.19
23 items
Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
‘Fresh Prince’ & ‘Martin’ Actor John Wesley Dies…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 4 days ago
09.10.19
Man Scams Women Out Of $2.1 Million Using…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close