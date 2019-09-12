CLOSE
Fake NBA Championship Rings Worth $560,000 Seized At LA Airport

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

A case full of fake, knock off NBA Championship rings have been seized at LAX customs.

Championship rings from some of the more famous teams to win recently, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and Chicago Bulls have been seized during a bust at LAX. It is believed that the crooks would have been able to get as much as $560,000 from these pieces.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they intercepted a box full of 28 different NBA Championship rings that was coming into the United States from China, they were heading to Arizona. There’s reason to believe there was intent to distribute these rings.

“Scammers take advantage of collectors, and pro-basketball fans desiring to obtain a piece of sports history, this seizure illustrates how CBP officers and import specialists protect not only trademarks, but most important the American consumer,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations.

This isn’t the first time customs has stopped counterfeit sports memorabilia from making its’ way into the US. Earlier this year, they seized what’s believed to be over $12 million worth of fake championship rings. Rings included championships from the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, MLB World Series winners, New York Yankees, Stanley Cup Champion Detroit Red Wings, and many many more.

