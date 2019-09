Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Meek Mill is trending and not even trying. Thanks to the curve ball shot via social media. Press play and check out the internet being normal critics. Lil Mama’s lip gloss may not be popping as much as the silent diss via Meeks’ fans and followers established onsite .