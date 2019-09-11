CLOSE
Lil Nas X Gets Priceless Reactions When He Visits His Old High School [Video]

The star returns to home territory.

Lil Nas X continues to win following his record smashing single “Old Town Road.” Just this week, he released the music video for his second single “Panini” and in the midst of it all, the 20-year-old isn’t forgetting his roots.

Recently, the Georgia native joined forces with Hot 107.9 to make a surprise appearance at his former high school Lithia Springs High. The student body went wild in the gymnasium when Lil Nas popped out to perform “Panini” for their pep rally. He then performed a few more of his hits, including “Old Town Road,” which of course, got the teens the most hype. Kids were out of their seats, dancing and making faces to the undeniable tune.

Lil Nas X continues to make history despite some minor tensions. Back in August, he performed at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards and went home with the award for Song of the Year for “Old Town Road (Remix)” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Not too soon after, he was the talk of Twitter in September when footage of his conversation with Kevin Hart hit the Internet. Folks slammed Hart for gaslighting Lil Nas when he explained that he was scared to come out as gay. In a recent interview with DJ Scream and Moran Tha Man, Lil Nas said, “I’m not mad at Kevin Hart. I mean, like, a lot of situations like that, I just…I don’t try to get into that.”

It seems that despite the drama, the talented star is staying focused and giving his attention to those who matter most…his fans.

