FYI: Chrissy Teigen Says She Planned Her ‘P**** A** Bit**’ Trump Tweets With John Legend

That's love.

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chrissy Teigen continues to prove herself as a formidable force against Trump and now she’s revealed that there’s a process to her insults.

The model and media personality recently went viral when she called Donald Trump a “pu**y a$$ bit**” on Twitter. The comment was a response to Trump referring to Teigen as John Legend‘s “filthy mouthed wife” when he was mad that he wasn’t getting enough credit for his criminal justice reform act. Trump tagged everyone in his whiny tweet except Teigen. This is when she responded:

“lol what a pu**y a$$ bit**. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

Receipts below.

 

Teigen and John Legend then went on to tag-team Trump with a flurry of tweets and eventually “PAB” and “pu**y a$$ bi**ch” started to trend on Twitter.

Apparently, a lot of thought went into Teigen’s and Legend’s insults. She went on Ellen recently and explained:

“We spent the entire rest of the night just sitting…next to each other handing each other our phone. ‘Should I say this? Should I say this? No. Should I say this? No. No, it has to be funnier. No, no ’cause we’re mad. Yeah we’re mad!’ [laughter] And it just went on all night.”

#CoupleGoals

Watch Teigen describe her Trump dragging process in the clip below!

FYI: Chrissy Teigen Says She Planned Her ‘P**** A** Bit**’ Trump Tweets With John Legend was originally published on globalgrind.com

BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
